See Karlie Kloss Dazzle in All-White Business Suit

Karlie Kloss is a force to be reckoned with on the runway, and she also knows how to command a boardroom. The 23-year-old supermodel was spotted at a business meeting yesterday, where she wore a stunning white suit.

Kloss, who spearheads an app development summer camp for girls called Kode with Klossy, had a meeting at the N.Y.C. Facebook office yesterday, and she came dressed to impress. The model wore a matching white suit jacket and pants, which she dressed down with a gray tank top underneath and a pair of crisp white sneakers. She finished off the look with a green choker necklace and a blue bag. She looked fresh-faced and lovely with minimal makeup and her hair styled naturally.

Once her meeting was wrapped up, Kloss headed back to California for the Squaw Valley Wanderlust Festival. She posted a few Instagram pictures from the event later in the day—in one, she's flexing on top of a scenic mountain while wearing a black sports bra. In another, she's showing off her agility with an effortless backbend.

Between her important business affairs on the East Coast and hiking adventures on the West, Kloss certainly had a jam-packed Friday. If that were us, we'd be ready for a weekend nap!

