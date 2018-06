Jessica Alba's Chic Street Style

The fashionable mom-of-two and InStyle cover girl ventured out in a chic ensemble while in Los Angeles. Alba highlighted her long legs in a pair of cropped high-waist skinny jeans and a flattering loose top that brought out the hues in her honey-toned strands. She completed the outfit by accessorizing with simple silver hoop earrings, caramel-framed sunglasses, and a blue tote bag.