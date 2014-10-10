Jennifer Garner's Street Style Is Changing the Face of "Mom Style"

"Mom style" tends to call to mind "mom jeans," baggy tees, and normcore-style sneaks. Mom style gets a bad rap for being, well, inherently unstylish. But Jennifer Garner, actress and mom of three, is changing all of that with one outfit at a time.

WATCH: Behind-the-Scenes Video of Jennifer Garner at Her InStyle Cover Shoot

When she's not bringing her fashion A-game on the red carpet or starring in movies (her latest, Disney's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, is out in theaters Oct. 10), our October cover girl has found the perfect blend of comfort and style on her days off, mastering put-together looks for errand runs, school drop-offs, and pick-ups.

RELATED: 10 Fresh Pairs of White Sneakers to Wear Instead of Your Stan Smiths

With an affinity for easy dresses, plaid shirts, and denim skinnies, Garner is a pro at piecing together outfits that can endure busy, jam-packed days without compromising style. From her most casual (think: tanks and army green jeans) to more formal looks (outfit-making coats and flared dresses), Garner has proven that she can pull off pretty much anything with an enviable ease.

PHOTOS: See Jennifer Garner's Best Street Style Looks