Jennifer Garner's Street Style Is Changing the Face of "Mom Style"

"Mom style" tends to call to mind "mom jeans," baggy tees, and normcore-style sneaks. Mom style gets a bad rap for being, well, inherently unstylish. But Jennifer Garner, actress and mom of three, is changing all of that with one outfit at a time.

When she's not bringing her fashion A-game on the red carpet or starring in movies (her latest, Disney's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, is out in theaters Oct. 10), our October cover girl has found the perfect blend of comfort and style on her days off, mastering put-together looks for errand runs, school drop-offs, and pick-ups.

With an affinity for easy dresses, plaid shirts, and denim skinnies, Garner is a pro at piecing together outfits that can endure busy, jam-packed days without compromising style. From her most casual (think: tanks and army green jeans) to more formal looks (outfit-making coats and flared dresses), Garner has proven that she can pull off pretty much anything with an enviable ease.

1 of 9 Ray Tamarra/GC Images

October 2, 2014

Garner gave a wave in a cozy charcoal gray coat that she layered over a flirty cobalt blue dress, complete with nude pumps.
2 of 9 AKM-GSI

September 17, 2014

Garner proved that white after Labor Day is a fashion do! She layered a crisp white cardigan over a sculpted little white dress, accessorizing with a nude carryall and flats.
3 of 9 KISS/©2014 RAMEY PHOTO

September 10, 2014

The brunette bombshell stepped out in a casual-chic ensemble, elevating a relaxed button-down with crisp white trousers, a quilted Chanel purse, and strappy heels.
4 of 9 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

September 9, 2014

Out and about in Los Angeles, Garner was snapped in a look that played with a neutral color palette-she coupled a peachy nude tank with cool army green trousers and styled them with a neutral wallet and gray sandals.
5 of 9 PN/©2014 RAMEY PHOTO

September 8, 2014

The star gave her off-duty ensemble a preppy, menswear-inspired spin with a green-and-navy flannel tucked into relaxed jeans, complete with cap-toe leather slip-ons.
6 of 9 GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

August 2, 2014

Garner does stripes right! She paired hers with slightly distressed Mother skinnies and quilted ballet flats.
7 of 9 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

June 30, 2014

Jet-setter Garner arrived at LAX in a plaid shirt that she stylishly half-tucked into dark skinnies. A sky blue carryall and bronze metallic sandals rounded out her look.
8 of 9 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

May 2, 2014

Garner upped her style quotient in a sporty stone gray shift that she styled with dark carryall, a delicate heart pendant, and nude peep-toe wedges.
9 of 9 Ray Tamarra/GC Images

April 9, 2014

Garner knows the power of an outfit-making coat! She layered an sophisticated blue topper over a fit-and-flared white frock, pairing both with her go-to carryall and color-blocked Louboutins.

