Irina Shayk's Chic Maternity Style

Jan 30, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
<p>February 22, 2017</p>
February 22, 2017

During a trip to Disneyland, the star dressed her bump in an oversize black T-shirt that she paired with matching tights and cool sneakers. She tied a coordinating coat around her waist, and accessorized with dark sunnies, a leather crossbody bag, and colorful Minnie Mouse ears.

Fern/Sharpshooter/Splash News
<p>January 29, 2017</p>
January 29, 2017

The pregnant model was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a long black sweater and coordinating wrap skirt that concealed her growing baby bump. She paired the dark pieces with matching knee-high leather boots, an Hermès tote bag, and sleek oversize sunglasses.

AKM GSI
<p>January&nbsp;4, 2017</p>
January 4, 2017

Shayk looked comfy and chic in pajama-style separates (try a similar look via Nordstrom), black boots, and black sunnies, while shopping at Barneys in Beverly Hills, California.

AKM-GSI
<p>December 20, 2016</p>
December 20, 2016

During an outing with her pal Stella Maxwell, the expectant star turned heads in an oversize Yeezy tee, black suede over-the-knee boots, and cool shades.

AKM GSI
<p>December 14, 2016</p>
December 14, 2016

Shayk covered her pregnant tummy in a printed mini dress that she paired with over-the-knee boots, a black handbag, and dark sunnies while out in Los Angeles. She also showed off her dazzling emerald engagement ring from fiancé Bradley Cooper.

AKM GSI
<p>November 30, 2016</p>
November 30, 2016

The model debuted her baby bump (and announced her pregnancy news) on the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a sexy red ensemble and silver heels.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
