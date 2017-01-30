Irina Shayk's Chic Maternity Style

During a trip to Disneyland, the star dressed her bump in an oversize black T-shirt that she paired with matching tights and cool sneakers. She tied a coordinating coat around her waist, and accessorized with dark sunnies, a leather crossbody bag, and colorful Minnie Mouse ears.
January 29, 2017
The pregnant model was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a long black sweater and coordinating wrap skirt that concealed her growing baby bump. She paired the dark pieces with matching knee-high leather boots, an Hermès tote bag, and sleek oversize sunglasses.
January 4, 2017
Shayk looked comfy and chic in pajama-style separates (try a similar look via Nordstrom), black boots, and black sunnies, while shopping at Barneys in Beverly Hills, California.
December 20, 2016
During an outing with her pal Stella Maxwell, the expectant star turned heads in an oversize Yeezy tee, black suede over-the-knee boots, and cool shades.
December 14, 2016
Shayk covered her pregnant tummy in a printed mini dress that she paired with over-the-knee boots, a black handbag, and dark sunnies while out in Los Angeles. She also showed off her dazzling emerald engagement ring from fiancé Bradley Cooper.
November 30, 2016
The model debuted her baby bump (and announced her pregnancy news) on the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a sexy red ensemble and silver heels.
