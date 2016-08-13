InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Marisa Zerby Rethinks the A-Line Mini Skirt

The uber simple, classic A-line mini doesn't need to be boring or too feel too dresscode. That was the takeaway Reader of the Week Marisa Zerby got from "Rethink Your...A-Line Mini" in our April issue. She was inspired to style her mini with a slouchy chambray shirt to loosen the vibe of the structured skirt. "I lead a more casual lifestyle, so I was inspired to try the loose tuck with a blouse I currently owned. I absolutely love the outcome!"

