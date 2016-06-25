InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Jennifer Lane Brightens Up for Summer

The summer is all about shifting sartorially from our black and white winter uniform to a more color-friendly wardrobe. That's why we shared 19 Ways to Add Color to Your Summer Wardrobe on InStyle.com, featuring eye-catching technicolor must-haves for the sunny season. Our Reader of the Week, Jennifer Lane, took the hint and seriously amped up the color volume, pairing multicolor shoes and clutch with a fire engine red skirt and yellow tank. Strutting into summer never looked so good!

