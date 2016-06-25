InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Jennifer Lane Brightens Up for Summer

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Publicist in Pearls blogger Jennifer Lane.
The summer is all about shifting sartorially from our black and white winter uniform to a more color-friendly wardrobe. That's why we shared 19 Ways to Add Color to Your Summer Wardrobe on InStyle.com, featuring eye-catching technicolor must-haves for the sunny season. Our Reader of the Week, Jennifer Lane, took the hint and seriously amped up the color volume, pairing multicolor shoes and clutch with a fire engine red skirt and yellow tank. Strutting into summer never looked so good!
RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery
Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!