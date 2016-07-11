How to Pull Off Evening Sequins in the Day

Getty
Mia Solkin
Jul 11, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

Sequins and sparkles are traditionally reserved for evening excursions (think: New Year's Eve soirees, black-tie affairs, and a hoppin' club), but we've since established that not only can you shine bright during the summer, but any time during the day, really. The key in pulling it off is to ground the light-refracting embellishment with sensible, frills-free pairings, like a basic white tee or a checked oversize blazer. Or, both, as seen on this street style star from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. She took a tonal approach and downplayed the flashiness of her skirt with menswear-inspired finishes and neutral pairings. We took note, as you should too, and shopped out her look for an easy sequined ensemble you can wear during the day.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Need Supply Co. T-Shirt

Need Supply Co available at needsupply.com $90 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Reiss Jacket

Reiss available at reiss.com $250 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Tibi Skirt

Tibi available at farfetch.com $477 (originally 795) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

LIEBESKIND Backpack

Liebeskind available at coggles.com $144 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Nine West Shoes

Nine West available at bonton.com $33 (originally $89) SHOP NOW

