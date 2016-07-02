InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Becky Tiemtore Gives the Cold Shoulder

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and The Becky Diaries blogger Becky Tiemtore.
In case you missed the memo, clavicles are having a moment. Thanks to the off-the-shoulder summer crazy, we are doing anything these days to keep our shoulders exposed. Reader of the Week, Becky Tiemtore, took the hint from "Hot Shoulders" [April 2016] and dared to bare a little more with a dropped neckline of her own. Classic gold accessories and strappy nude heels make for the girls' night get up!
RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery
Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!