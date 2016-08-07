20 Outfits That Prove You Can Wear Converse with Anything

Vanni Bassetti/Getty
Taylor Davies
Aug 07, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

In 2017, the sneaker we now call the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star will turn 100 years old. Brief history lesson: Chuck Taylor was a real person—a basketball player who was also a salesman for Converse. In 1921, he joined a sponsored team called The Converse All Stars ... and you can fill in the rest. By the 1960s, the Chuck Taylor was being worn by virtually every professional and college basketball player in the game.

As sneaker technology and design evolved, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star transitioned into the preferred leisure footwear of the creative subculture—especially artists and musicians. Everyone, from Elvis to Kurt Cobain, has worn these sneakers, more or less securing their iconic status for generations to come.

WATCH: 3 Ways to Wear White Sneakers

 

More than any other shoe you can probably name off the top of your head, Converse Chuck Taylors seem to complement every avenue of personal style from punk to prep. The bright white canvas version has remained the most ubiquitous in both its low-top and high-top silhouettes, but today you can find them in a rainbow of colors and fabrications.

The universal appeal of these sneakers is especially apparent during Fashion Week events from New York to Paris, when editors, buyers, and bloggers can all be seen putting their very personal twist on these cool kicks. To prove just how versatile they are, we rounded up 20 different outfits to illustrate that you really can wear your Converse Chuck Taylors with just about anything.

1 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Unusual Color Combinations

Pair deep red sneakers with a hot pink slip dress and denim jacket.

2 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Leather and Chunky Knits

Dress down leather leggings with a boxy turtleneck and white low-tops.

3 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Bohemian Suede

Black kicks look cool with a mini dress and retro-inspired suede jacket.

4 of 20 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Double Denim

Converse and denim might be the most natural pairing of all.

5 of 20 GC Images

The French Girl Look

A longline coat and jaunty silk scarf add a sophisticated twist to the jeans-and-sneakers combo.

6 of 20 GC Images

Layer Up in Leather

A leather jacket adds a little rock-and-roll edge.

7 of 20 Getty

Everyday Easy

Ripped jeans, a cozy knit, and kicks—the perfect fall errands outfit.

8 of 20 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Flower Girl

Red sneakers dress down a lacy gown and statement coat.

9 of 20 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Mixed Prints

Try wearing camo and classic stripes together.

10 of 20 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Collegiate Cool

Try wearing low-top Converse with sheer, feminine socks.

11 of 20 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Proportion Play

Ground a boxy shirtdress with Converse and an oversize bag.

12 of 20 Timur Emek/Getty

Go Girly

A funky pair of printed Converse looks sweet with a voluminous mini skirt and a playful purse.

13 of 20 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Winter Black And Whites

Offset an all-white ensemble with black accessories.

14 of 20 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

The Classic

With jeans and a button-down shirt? That's a no-brainer.

15 of 20 Andrew Chin/Getty

Festival Ready

In the heat of summer all you need is a pair of cut-off shorts and an off-the-shoulder top.

16 of 20 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Ecclectic Mix

Downplay your statement-making outfit with everyday footwear.

17 of 20 Melodie Jeng/Getty

The Capsule Wardrobe

This is one outfit formula we have on repeat.

18 of 20 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

So '90s

Why not go full throwback in an overall skirt, cropped top, and high-tops?

19 of 20 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Streamlined Midi

Converse makes for the perfect complement to body-skimming knit dresses.

20 of 20 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Dressed Down LWD

Punchy orange Converse offset the feminine charm of a semi-sheer little white dress.

