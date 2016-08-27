InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Beth Shankle Anderson Rocks Head to Toe Cheetah

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and The Style Bouquet blogger Beth Shankle Anderson.
There's a reason why animal print has remained a staple part of our wardrobes through the decades. Feline prints, in particular, are as chic as they are attention-grabbing and when mixed with the right colors, the fierceness is unmistakeable. Reader of the Week Beth Shankle Anderson took a cue from the "Cat's Meow" in our September issue, rocking cheetah from head to toe with a sleek trench and matching pants. Deep red accents on her top and shoes add dramatic touches for a perfect GNO look.
RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We in Our Gallery
Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!