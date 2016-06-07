7 Street-Chic Ways to Reinvent Your White Sneakers This Summer

Christian Vierig/Getty
Wendy Wallace
Jun 07, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

White sneakers can be worn almost year-round, but there's something about the crisp, fresh non-color that feels very much like summer. Instead of stepping into your slides or gladiator sandals, sport a pair of white kicks. Just make sure they are pristine—a dirty pair can quickly make your look go from stylishly athletic to sloppy. We scoured the streets and rounded up our favorite street-chic snaps that revolve around the white sneaker. Scroll through for major style inspo and outfit ideas to get the most wear out of your pearly kicks—and then shop a few of our favorites, below.

1 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Ground a Sparkly Look 

Bring evening sparkle into day with a pair of Stan Smiths (plus, the green accent complements perfectly here).

2 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Play With Summery Textures 

Canvas sneakers + a crisp cotton dress = a perfect pulled-together summer look. 

3 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Add a Pop of Color 

With a pair of fluorescent pink socks!

4 of 11 Christian Vierig/Getty

Aim for French-Girl Cool

Tie a neck scarf for Parisian flair.

5 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Show Off Your Legs  

If you have a maxi dress, show off some skin, not with sandals, but with a knee-high slit. 

6 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Do the Crop 

The best way to flaunt a pair of chic white slip-ons? Cropped trousers.

7 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

 Elevate a Classic 

Dress up a pair of old-school Converses with a structured, ladylike bag.

8 of 11 courtesy

Adidas

Adidas available at ssense.com $100 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 courtesy

Woman by Common Projects

Common Projects available at thecorner.com $410 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 courtesy

Converse

Converse available at converse.com $65 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 courtesy

Vans

Vans available at zappos.com $50 SHOP NOW

