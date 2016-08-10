How to Style a Tee That Makes a Major Statement

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Wendy Wallace
Aug 10, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

There's nothing more basic than a T-shirt—and we mean that in the best way possible. They're simple, comfortable, and make up the foundation of our wardrobe. But as much as we love our plain white tees, there's something alluring about the novelty of one that can speak for itself. Evidently, today's street-style stars feel the same way. We've seen them sporting everything, from Bieber-emblazoned concert tees to Supreme skater shirts, each styled to perfection. 

Statement-making yes, but these shirts aren't enthusiastically loud, either. Rather, they get the job with one word (or sometimes two). Be succinct in your slogan-bearing tees, but then add on superfluous touches, like a bandana or trendy flared pants, for an Insta-worthy outfit. Find sartorial inspiration below, and then shop a few of our favorites the get the look for yourself.

1 of 11 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Exaggerate Proportions 

A black-on-black ensemble looks infinitely cooler when it consists of a graphic tee and exaggerated wide-leg pants.

2 of 11 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Flirt with a Cute Skirt

Offset the skaterboy vibe with a girly pleated skirt.

3 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Pack on Cool Extras  a win win.

A band tee with a cool graphic logo deserves equally cool pairings, like a printed purse and flared pants.

4 of 11 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Tie a Bandana

 Love the casual addition of a bandana scarf as a belt on this Bieber fan.

5 of 11 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Go Parisian Chic 

You don't need Google translate to know that this look is très chic. Style with a statemet purse and a fun cat-motif skirt. 

6 of 11 Courtesy

7 of 11 Courtesy

8 of 11 Courtesy

9 of 11 Courtesy

10 of 11 Courtesy

11 of 11 Courtesy

