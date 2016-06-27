How to Make a Statement with Your Accessories

Christian Vierig/Getty
Mia Solkin
Jun 27, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

As much as we love our simple, neutral dresses that are versatile enough to be worn for almost every kind of occasion imaginable, they can sometimes feel flat. The easiest way to breathe new life into them? Outfit-making accessories. We found fashion inspiration with this one street-style star who turned heads with a long breezy dress that she added interest to with playful extras. She accessorized with shoulder-duster earrings, a colorful tiled tote, a wristful of friendship bracelets, and gilded sandals. All together, the contrast of colors, plus the medley of textures and shapes, turned her look into a memorable one—without being too loud. Start with a blank canvas of a dress as your foundation and then up the fun factor with a range of statement accessories. Not sure where to start? We shopped out the look for you—scroll through to build your next street-chic summer outfit, below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Bling Jewelry Earrings

Bling Jewelry available at bluefly.com $33 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Mango Dress

Mango available at mango.com $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Kate Spade Bangle

Kate Spade available at shopbop.com $78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Kipling Backpack

Kipling available at selfridges.com $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins Sandals

Dorothy Perkins available at dorothyperkins.com $15 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!