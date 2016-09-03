InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Jinna Renwick Keeps Summer Alive in a Shirtdress

Summer fashion is all about being easy, effortless and keeping as cool as you look. So, it should come as no surprise that shirtdresses were on rotation in our warm month wardrobe all season long. And what goes better with a shirtdress than a pair of comfy espadrilles? All of which is why we featured the combo in "Find Your Perfect: Shirtdress and Espadrilles" in our June issue. Reader of the Week Jinna Renwick took the hint and paired a simple patterned shirtdress with bright orange espadrilles and a pom-embellished tote. "Summer is not over yet," says Renwick. Agreed, girl!

