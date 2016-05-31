5 Street-Style Pictures to Convince You to Wear Your Pajamas in Public

Vanni Bassetti
Wendy Wallace
May 31, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Who says you can't wear your pajamas outside during the day? (Here's how one editor did it for a full week.) To compensate for the relaxed look, it's important to add polished elements, like a pair of killer heels, statement jewelry, and a swipe of bold lipstick. Basically, pull it together, so you don't literally look like you just woke up. Still unsure how it's done? Keep scrolling to see fun fashion inspo from the street-style set and then shop a few of our favorite pieces. Consider this the perfect excuse to wear pajamas all day, every day.

1 of 8 Kirstin Sinclair

Slip On a Short Robe 

Treat a short robe as a top and style it with a pair of wide-leg pants for an evening look. Finish with jewelry and a sleek clutch.

2 of 8 Christian Vierig

Neutralize a Printed Set 

To quiet a loud printed set, top it off with a solid coat.

3 of 8 Christian Vierig

Wear the Top as a Jacket 

A black PJ set is definitely easier to pull off. Treat the top as a jacket and layer it over an elegant silk blouse.

4 of 8 Melodie Jeng

Add Statement Extras 

Eye-catching accessories, like a fun fringed purse, can help make your pajamas look more appropriate for daytime.

5 of 8 Vanni Bassetti

Show Off Your Heels

Cuff your PJ pants to show off a killer pair of heels. 

6 of 8 Courtesy

Sleepy Jones Top

A classic top that's easy to style.

Sleepy Jones available at shopspring.com $128 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

F.R.S FOR RESTLESS SLEEPERS Shirt

Go bold with prints! We love this luxurious Euro-style piece.

F.R.S For Restless Sleepers available at net-a-porter.com $550 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Equipment Set

A great set that you can wear separately or together.

Equipment available at theoutnet.com $187 SHOP NOW

