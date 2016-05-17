8 Surprising Ways to Rock a Moto Jacket

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Wendy Wallace
May 17, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Once a sign of rebellion or an indicator that you had a Harley in the garage, moto jackets are now somewhat part of the norm (and definitely a staple in the New York girl's wardrobe). You might already own one in the closet, but here are eight new, refreshing ways to wear it (before it gets too hot, that is). Find style inspiration from the street-chic snaps below, and then shop a few of our favorites. No motorcycle needed.

1 of 11 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Add a Pretty Dose of Pink

To soften up the jacket's tough side. 

2 of 11 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Drape It On 

Do the "editor drape" to achieve a laidback-chic look. 

3 of 11 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Score Street Cred

By layering it over a hoodie.

4 of 11 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Toughen Up for Evening

 A moto jacket for a fancy affair? Yes! Throw it on over a ground-grazing gown. 

5 of 11 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Make It Festival-Ready 

With fringe, beadwork, and boots.

6 of 11 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Pair with Wardrobe Staples 

Top off your knit and jeans, and your everyday uniform is complete. 

7 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Let Your Sleeves Stand Out 

Leave your layered sleeves unzipped and uncuffed for a casual of-the-moment look.

8 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Play with Proportions 

A cropped version looks great with high-waist denim.

9 of 11 Courtesy

Schott

The original biker jacket that your mom (or dad) probably had.

$665; schottnyc.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

DKNY

A nice classic version that is slightly cropped. 

$995; net-a-porter.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

BLK DNM

This one has a cool, slightly broken-in boyish fit.

$1,065; avenue32.com

