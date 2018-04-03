Mom Jeans? Yes—Here's How to Pull Them Off Like a Street Style Star

Getty Images
Wendy Wallace
Apr 03, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

After decades of being the subject of derision, mom jeans are now a thing. Yes, you heard that right. High-waist, straight-leg jeans are all the rage, as evidenced on street style stars snapped in Milan, Paris, and every fashion capital around the world. But to wear the new-again silhouette requires new style inspo material.

And what better time to celebrate the resurgence of the mom jean than ahead of Mother's Day?

From toughening it up with a moto jacket to tucking in your blouse to accentuate an hourglass figure, find styling inspiration, below, along with the best "mom jean" pairs to buy now.

RELATED: Who's Due Next? Every Celeb Who Is Baby Bumpin' RN

RELATED VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?

 

 

1 of 11 Getty Images

Show Off Your Waist 

Carve out an hourglass figure by tucking your blouse into the high-waist jean.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Getty Images

Toughen It Up 

Give your mom jeans an edge with a cropped moto jacket and killer heels. 

3 of 11 Getty Images

Look for Dark Stiff Denim 

An inkier shade will achieve a more polished look.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Getty Images

Double Up on Denim 

...but with statement pieces, like this band-style jacket decorated with gilded buttons.

Advertisement
5 of 11 Getty Images

Strike a Balance 

Be chic and comfortable with a wild leopard-print topper and casual-cool kicks.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Levi's 

The original style that started it all.

Levi's available at Nordstrom $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Cheap Monday

Great price for this cool-girl fit.

Cheap Monday available at ASOS $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

BDG

For those who only wear black denim. 

Urban Outfitters available at Urban Outfitters $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Citizens of Humanity

The slight crop looks equally great with sandals or heels.

 

Citizens of Humanity available at Nordstrom $228 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

AG

Offset feminine tops with this distressed pair.

Anthropologie available at Anthropologie $298 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Current/Elliott

The fit and feel of this pair is giving us major '90s vibes.

Current Elliott available at Nordstrom $218 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!