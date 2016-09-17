InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Keshia White Styles a Military Jacket for Fall

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and The Queen Life blogger Katherine Sneed.
Ready for fall? Then we'd suggest bringing in some closet stalwarts who will smooth the transition for the new season. Of those pieces with serious multi-tasking cred, we'd say the military jacket comes out practically on top. You can throw the goes-with-everything piece over just about anything for a casual, but structured vibe—perfect for switching between seasons. Reader of the Week Keshia White paired the utilitarian staple with a super bold, flirty summer ensemble in homage to our September issue's “Fashion Formula: Olive Parka + Printed Mini." The result: a perfect, pulled together look for anytime of day.
