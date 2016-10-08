InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Anne Sage Styles Bright Colors for Fall

Transitioning our wardrobe from summery brights to deeper fall hues can sometimes take a few tries. It’s hard to let go of all that color after all. Fortunately, if you mix your shades right, you don’t have to. In our September issue we featured the dynamic blend of moss, black, and poppy, proving muted utilitarian shades pair well with vibrant pops of color. Reader of the Week Anne Sage took the palette and ran with it, mixing a flouncy pair of culottes with a cozy moss sweater and a crimson bag. "I never would have thought to combine red and green but these shades take basic black to new heights!” she says.

RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!