How to Pose in a Photo: Lessons from the Street Style Set 

The advent of street style has given us many things: fresh outfit ideas, haircut inspiration, and plenty of new fashion faces to follow among them. What it's also delivered is an exhaustive study of how to look good in a picture, showing us a million different ways to move in front of camera in a more casual, IRL way than, say, that Peter Lindbergh shoot of supermodels galavanting on the beach (though, what greatness).

Why simply stand there for a photographer when you can stretch your limbs to sinewy proportions while marching confidently out of the shot? Or who needs a rather on-the-nose smile and direct gaze into the lens when you can feign all sorts of indifferent cool and importance by simply texting your roommate that you're bored and maybe going to stop by Whole Foods from some Quicos on the way home?

With fashion week fast approaching, we put together a primer of the best poses to steal from the sidewalk step-and-repeat, in hopes that your next candid Instagram or vacation snaps be free of any awkwardness.