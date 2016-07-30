InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Haley Schmitt Layers for Summer

When it comes to transitioning your summer wardrobe into fall, "the trick is to find the best friends in your closet," wrote Diane von Furstenberg in our April 2016 issue's "How Can I Transition My Summer Staples into Fall?". The key, she writes, is to layer. And Reader of the Week Haley Schmitt took her advice to heart and expertly layered a floral jumpsuit over a black long-sleeved tee to give a summer-y piece a cooler, cozier vibe. A classic sneaker keeps the look effortless and easy going. Talk about a sartorial seasonal win.

