Gigi Hadid Rocks a Groovy Tie-Dye Look While Out with Kendall Jenner in Hollywood

Groovy, baby! On Wednesday Gigi Hadid became the latest in a long line of celebs to embrace the hippie-inspired trend that's sweeping Hollywood. Hadid, 21, stepped out with fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, Calif., while rocking a totally retro ensemble complete with the ultimate hippie necessity: a tie-dye tee.

The leggy model paired her worn-in T-shirt with black denim cutoffs by Grlfrnd, chunky white slip-on sneakers, and a pair of round Miu Miu sunglasses ($360; sunglasshut.com). A subtle tear in her shirt revealed a glimpse of her toned tummy. Meanwhile, Jenner opted for a less colorful look with a white tee, dark high-waist pants, a knee-length black coat, and mirrored round shades.

So, is the tie-dye trend still going strong? All signs point to yes—at least for the summer. Just last week Rihanna was seen grabbing a coffee in New York City wearing an oversize tie-dye Nine Inch Nails T-shirt and Megan Fox recently attended a fan event wearing a blue tie-dye maternity dress. Rock on, ladies!