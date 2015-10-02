6 Style Lessons by Gigi Hadid on How to Wear Sweatpants Out in Public 

Kate Moss has her slip dresses, Taylor Swift, her crop tops, and Kim Kardashian, her skin-tight silhouettes. As for Gigi Hadid's fashion identifier? It's sweatpants. Yes, sweatpants. Traditionally reserved for couch days at home or a grueling workout sesh at the gym, sweats don't exactly exude high style (even when the athleisure trend was at its peak). But, clearly, the model is making an effort to change that. She has forged ahead, anointing the comfy loungewear as a staple in her off-duty uniform.

We studied up on her sweatpant-wearing ways and found six lessons on how to pull them off in public. Hadid's enviable physique, not required.

GIVE THEM A GLAM TREATMENT (above)

After walking in Balmain's spring 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week, the model switched into a sleek, monochromatic outfit, featuring a cropped knit and tapered sweats that she topped with a gold sequined blazer.

