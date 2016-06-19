See Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Stun in Toronto 

Models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin both arrived in Toronto yesterday, and we're not sure the city is ready for all that gorgeousness. The lovely ladies are in town for the Much Music Video Awards, and they looked stunning upon arrival, if we do say so ourselves.

Hadid, who's hosting the Canadian award show, strolled through the airport in a cool turquoise getup. The 21-year-old was wearing a flowy, see-through maxi dress with a plunging neckline, topped with a shimmery blue-green jacket. She accessorized the look with a delicate silver pendant, black boots, and silver sunglasses. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a pony, and she wore an understated nude lip gloss for a particularly glamorous travel look.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Baldwin, who is presenting an award at the show, also strutted her stuff through the Toronto airport. While Hadid's look was bright and airy, Baldwin was more cool and chic in a black skirt with a super-high slit, white crop top, black Toronto Raptors jacket, and black beanie. The model pulled the look together with black shades, gold hoop earrings, and black-and-white Adidas sneakers.

S Fernandez / Splash News

If these ladies look this good after getting off an airplane, we can't wait to see them take the stage at the Much Music Awards—they're sure to wow.