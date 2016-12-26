Only Gigi Hadid Could Pull Off These 2016 Street Style Looks

AKM GSI
Andrea Cheng
Dec 26, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Gigi Hadid, model of the year, one-half of KenGi, Tommy Hilfiger's resident celebrity designer—and surprisingly, one of 2016's most daring fashion risk-takers. This year marks the supermodel's new, evolved street style (aka the genius work of stylist Monica Rose), which arrives after an unwavering streak of crop tops and sweatpants, her off-duty uniform for so long.

So how can we best describe Hadid's newfound approach to fashion? It's experimental, it's interesting (like, head-scratchingly so), and honestly, it's a look that only Hadid with her supermodel genes could get away with. There she is with a pinstriped H&M corset layered over an oversized graphic tee by Fear of God, and then there she is again in her version of a three-piece denim suit: an oversized jean jacket with an asymmetric denim skirt over shredded jeans by R13. So crazy, yet so, so good.

It's a new aesthetic—one that Rose admits that surprised even herself. Take a look. Scroll through to see 13 of the craziest outfits that Hadid wore in 2016.

1 of 13 AKM GSI

The Denim-on-Denim-on-Denim Look

The supermodel's street-chic version of the Canadian tux.

Advertisement
2 of 13 AKM GSI

The Cowgirl-Meets-Boudoir-Dressing Look

A mash-up of two ideas = one very Gigi outfit. 

3 of 13 AKM GSI

The '90s Grunge Look

Nineties greatness in two looks.

Advertisement
4 of 13 AKM GSI

The Teddy Bear Look

Gigi in Rihanna's giant Fenty x Puma hoodie—the perfect athleisure look. Everyone else—drowning. 

Advertisement
5 of 13 AKM GSI

The Naked Look

A lesson in mastering monochromatism right here.

Advertisement
6 of 13 AKM GSI

The Summery-Sweats-Suit Look

Because only Gigi would be able to get away with cropped sweatshirt and matching shorts.

Advertisement
7 of 13 AKM GSI

The Crop-Top-and-Shiny-Leather-Pants Look

How to make high-shine leather pants daytime-appropriate? With a crop top and a Birkin.

Advertisement
8 of 13 AKM GSI

The Corseted Look

New layers alert: a pinstriped top over an oversized graphic tee.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The Embellished Denim Look

The new jeans are shredded and embellished with teeny-tiny pearls.

Advertisement
10 of 13 Splash News

The Too-Tiny Shorts Look

Inappropriate, unless paired with a graphic tee, a duster coat, and white sneakers.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Splash News

The "Is My Underwear Showing?" Look

Yes, yes it is.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Splash News

The No-Pants Look

Is that an oversized shirt or a dress? Regardless, Gigi makes it work with a black Birkin and heeled booties.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Splash News

The "I Don't Care How High My Dry Cleaning Bill Is" Look

Because, the dirtier, the better.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!