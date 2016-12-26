Only Gigi Hadid Could Pull Off These 2016 Street Style Looks

Gigi Hadid, model of the year, one-half of KenGi, Tommy Hilfiger's resident celebrity designer—and surprisingly, one of 2016's most daring fashion risk-takers. This year marks the supermodel's new, evolved street style (aka the genius work of stylist Monica Rose), which arrives after an unwavering streak of crop tops and sweatpants, her off-duty uniform for so long.

So how can we best describe Hadid's newfound approach to fashion? It's experimental, it's interesting (like, head-scratchingly so), and honestly, it's a look that only Hadid with her supermodel genes could get away with. There she is with a pinstriped H&M corset layered over an oversized graphic tee by Fear of God, and then there she is again in her version of a three-piece denim suit: an oversized jean jacket with an asymmetric denim skirt over shredded jeans by R13. So crazy, yet so, so good.

It's a new aesthetic—one that Rose admits that surprised even herself. Take a look. Scroll through to see 13 of the craziest outfits that Hadid wore in 2016.