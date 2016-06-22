7 Fresh Ways to Rock Your Maxi Dress Like A Street Style Star  

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty
Wendy Wallace
Jun 21, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

Thanks to its breezy silhouette, an extensive range of prints, and a wide spectrum of colors, maxi dresses pretty much double as cover-ups once summer rolls around. But when styled correctly, a maxi dress doesn't have to be worn exclusively at the beach—it can be given a street-chic appeal for a city stroll or elevated for a black-tie affair. Combined with its ground-grazing length, the effect is dramatic. For photographic proof, we rounded up our favorite street-style snaps that have us reaching for our maxi dress, stat. Scroll through to learn from these chic snaps and then shop a few of our favorite maxis, below.

1 of 10 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Achieve a Boho Vibe 

Just add colorful beaded jewelry and flat strappy sandals.

2 of 10 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Go For an Off-Duty Look 

Keep things laidback and cool with Chuck Taylors and a tough moto jacket.  

3 of 10 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Toughen Up a Too-Delicate Dress 

Top a pretty chiffon dress with a denim jacket to take away the too-precious feel.

4 of 10 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Rein In an Extra-Full Dress 

Create shape with a fitted jacket.

5 of 10 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Ground Bright Blooms 

Step into sensible flats to offset a wild print.

6 of 10 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Take It Out for an Evening

Give your look a lift (literally) with heels for a fancy event. 

7 of 10 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Tap Your Inner Minimalist 

Do away with the frills and stick with a chic maxi shirtdress and neutral sandals. 

8 of 10 Courtesy

MARCH11

March 11 available at net-a-porter.com $1,260 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Tory Burch 

Tory Burch available at mytheresa.com $660 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Zara 

Zara available at zara.com $100 SHOP NOW

