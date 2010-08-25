Find the Perfect Jacket for You

1 of 6 Michael Kappeler/AFP/Getty; Don Penny/Time Inc. Digital Studio

If You’re Curvy

LOOK FOR…

A semifitted style that hits at the point where the hips start to curve out or that just covers the derriere. Belted styles are also flattering.



AVOID…

Cropped shapes and styles that button up to the neck.



DON’T FORGET…

amp#149; Always choose single-breasted styles.

amp#149; Look for a closure right below the bustline.

amp#149; Keep lines simple.

amp#149; Opt for narrow, not exaggerated, lapels.



