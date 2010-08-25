Find the Perfect Jacket for You

Aug 25, 2010 @ 3:46 pm
Penelope Cruz
If You’re Curvy
LOOK FOR…
A semifitted style that hits at the point where the hips start to curve out or that just covers the derriere. Belted styles are also flattering.

AVOID…
Cropped shapes and styles that button up to the neck.

DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Always choose single-breasted styles.
amp#149; Look for a closure right below the bustline.
amp#149; Keep lines simple.
amp#149; Opt for narrow, not exaggerated, lapels.

Sienna Miller
If You Have a Boyish Frame
LOOK FOR…
A fitted, mid-hip length nipped in at the waist. Belted styles are good options.

AVOID…
Anything square or overly boxy.

DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Try a peplum style, which creates an hourglass silhouette.
amp#149; Seams create a narrow-looking waist.
Olivia Palermo
If You Have Narrow Shoulders
LOOK FOR…
Cuts with defined, tailored (not soft) shoulders.

AVOID…
Dropped sleeves and seams that start before the edge of your shoulder.

DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Peaked shoulders or other details such as epaulets give your shoulders more structure.
amp#149; Choose sleeves with seams at the edge or slightly beyond your shoulder line.
amp#149; Small shoulder pads can be a plus.
Cameron Diaz
If You Have Broad Shoulders
LOOK FOR…
Longer styles and soft, unstructured jackets that help de-emphasize the shoulders.

AVOID…
Anything that is fitted around or emphasizes the shoulders, such as large breasted styles, breast pockets, epaulets or shoulder details.

DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Try deep armholes and raglan, kimono or dropped sleeves to soften shoulders.
amp#149; Choose V-necks, small lapels, shawl collars and single-breasted styles.
amp#149; If your hips are narrow, try patch pockets to balance your shoulders.
Cat Deeley
If You Have a Small Bust
LOOK FOR...
Fitted jackets nipped in at the waist. Try double-breasted or belted styles. Shrunken jackets that fit right below the waist are great for slim silhouettes.

AVOID...
Jackets with a covered placket.

DON'T FORGET...
•Use draping, breast pockets, seams and shirring to enhance a smaller bustline.
•High necklines offer chic options.
•Select jackets with feminine details such as puffy or bracelet sleeves.
Anna Kendrick
If You’re Short
LOOK FOR…
Shorter, clean, cropped and/or fitted styles.

AVOID…
Long jackets, double-breasted styles and excessive details.

DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Cropped jackets emphasize your waist.
amp#149; Always choose single-breasted styles.
amp#149; Opt for one- or two-button closures.
amp#149; Look for jackets with narrow lapels that end above your natural waist.
