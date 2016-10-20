What We're Buying After Obsessively Studying Fashion Month's Street-Style Looks

Christian Vierig/Getty
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Taylor Reagan (Market)
Oct 20, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

The runways of fashion month can be counted on to deliver excellent fodder (styling tricks, trends, must-have items, and so on) for next season—and in some instances, this season. But with the proliferation of street-style stars off the runway, and as a result, an increased number of highly addicting scrollable galleries dedicated to these looks, we've noticed a new behavioral pattern has emerged: a noticeable spike in our shopping expenses immediately after PFW wraps.

We can't help it. We see a checked menswear blazer, and all of a sudden, we need one too as we wonder: How did we get so far in life without one? Or, stirrup pants that seemed too far-fetched of an idea to apply IRL on the Marni runway last season and now, completely doable after seeing it in a street-style snap. If you, like us, exhibit these same tendencies, then, well, Christmas came early. We did all the hard work for you and rounded up the best street-style looks, ID-ed the hero pieces, and shopped out similar items at a more affordable price point (a win-win for our wardrobe and our bank account). Scroll through to start shopping now.

1 of 40 Timur Emek/Getty

Cuffed Boyfriend Jeans

Intentionally overly slouchy, these jeans have that effortless, "borrowed from the boys" look on lock. 

Advertisement
2 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look 

Citizens of Humanity available at shopbop.com $248 SHOP NOW
3 of 40 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

White Sneakers with Metallic Accents

Next-level white sneakers include brushed gold (this pair is by Valentino).

Advertisement
4 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Michael Michael Kors available at macys.com $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 40 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

White Oversize Button-Up

Sizing up on shirts will guarantee a relaxed silhouette and extra-long sleeves (the next thing in sleeve trends).

Advertisement
6 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Madewell available at madewell.com $72 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 40 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Menswear-Inspired Blazer

The perfect way to add structure to soft knits: a scholarly menswear-inspired blazer with leather elbow patches.

Advertisement
8 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $248 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 40 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Trench Coat

The one item you need for an instant hit of timeless appeal. 

Advertisement
10 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Ann Taylor Loft available at loft.com $148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 40 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Bomber Jacket

The army green bomber jacket—the coolest outerwear in your arsenal. 

Advertisement
12 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Sanctuary available at macys.com $149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 40 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Stirrup Pants

We were intrigued when we saw them on the Marni and Balenciaga runways last season, but we weren't completely sold until we saw stirrups during Fashion Month—worn over pumps and styled with a slouchy sweatshirt and an LV purse.

Advertisement
14 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

H&M available at hm.com $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 40 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Striped Top + Leather Pants

Only high-waist Saint Laurent leather pants and suede J.W. Anderson fringed booties can up the cool factor of a striped shirt.

Advertisement
16 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Mango top, $50; mango.com. Zara pants, $40; zara.com

Advertisement
17 of 40 Christian Vierig/Getty

Black Leather Mini

Give a badass zip-front Isabel Marant leather mini a maximalist spin with a mash-up of prints, colors, and textures.

Advertisement
18 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Topshop available at nordstrom.com $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 40 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Floral Suit

News flash: The pantsuit is in, especially when it's covered in bold blooms. 

Advertisement
20 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

F.R.S For Restless Sleepers wrap jacket, $820; net-a-porter.com. F.R.S For Restless Sleepers pants, $485; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
21 of 40 Timur Emek/Getty

Poncho + Mustard Yellow Purse

The modern bohemian wears a fringed poncho and carries her mustard yellow Chloé shoulder bag like a clutch.

Advertisement
22 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Apiece Apart poncho, $375; net-a-porter.com. Coach bag, $495; coach.com

Advertisement
23 of 40 Christian Vierig/Getty

Leopard Coat

A leopard-print coat is one of those tried-and-true pieces with that can instantly transform your outfit from blah to wow. 

Advertisement
24 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Topshop available at topshop.com $160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
25 of 40 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Leather Jacket

When your dress is too angelic, the next course of action is to drape a black leather Acne Studios moto jacket over your shoulders. 

Advertisement
26 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

All Saints available at allsaints.com $540 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
27 of 40 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Lace-Up Ballet Flats

Pair ribbon lace-up ballet flats (hers are Miu Miu) with high-waist vintage denim for a ballerina off-duty look.

Advertisement
28 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Zara available at zara.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
29 of 40 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Gold Sculptural Earrings

In case you haven't heard: Sculptural head-turning earrings, like these Marni suspended hoops, are in. Make an even more dramatic statement with just one. 

Advertisement
30 of 40 Courteys

LIZZIE FORTUNATO

Lizzie Fortunato available at saksfifthavenue.com $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
31 of 40 Christian Vierig/Getty

Leather Shoulder Bag with Interchangeable Straps + Pearl Heel Loafers

Gucci, Gucci, Gucci. We're in love with it all. But logo-mania aside, we heart the ladylike bag silhouette and the pearl-embedded loafer heels, which walks the line between lady and prepster. 

Advertisement
32 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Marc Jacobs bag, $450; zappos.com. Topshop loafers, $100; topshop.com

Advertisement
33 of 40 Christian Vierig/Getty

White High-Heel Leather Ankle Boots

White boots—impractical, yes, but a refreshing alternative to basic black. 

Advertisement
34 of 40 Courteys

Get the look

Zara available at zara.com $119 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
35 of 40 Timur Emek/Getty

Olive Bag

Proof that an olive green purse with luxe hardware (ugh, this pierced J.W. Anderson is everything) is just as timeless and versatile as black and brown.

Advertisement
36 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Rebecca Minkoff available at farfetch.com $429 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
37 of 40 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Mustard Yellow Mules

Light up the streets (and lbh, Instagram snaps) with cheery Maryam Nassir Zadeh mules.

Advertisement
38 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Topshop available at topshop.com $110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
39 of 40 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Python Chain-Strap Bag

The ultimate statement bag includes python and chains (pictured here: Gucci).

Advertisement
40 of 40 Courtesy

Get the look

Michael Kors available at saksfifthavenue.com $790 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!