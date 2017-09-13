Dress Like a Street-Style Star for Under $100 With These Fall Must-Haves

Still trying to master your fall uniform? Well, the street-style stars at New York Fashion Week will definitely give you major inspiration. There were so many good looks. You could literally find something for every occasion. Whether you're thinking of ways to spice up your office attire or hoping to score something unique to wear on the weekends, these street-style outfits will definitely help you win best dressed.

And the good news doesn't stop there. We've found the items you need to copy the winning ensembles worn to the fashion shows, and every-single item clocks in at less than $100. Yes, there are even luxe thigh-high boots and stand out jackets on the list.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Just keep scrolling to check out the trendy pieces that are sure to be a hit this fall.