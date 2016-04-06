6 Street-Style Snaps to Convince You to Wear Your Sleeves (Extra) Long 

Getty Images
Wendy Wallace
Apr 05, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

The latest look on the street is extremely extended sleeves. Right now, it's all about volume, but the next big thing in the sleeve-trend realm (sure, we're making that a thing) is sleeves that are so long, they're almost impractical. Almost. We first saw them on the fall/winter 2016 runways (at shows like Vetements, The Row, and Michael Kors), and then immediately worn by the coolest street style stars. Need proof? Below, we rounded up six ingenious snaps that will convince you to leave your sleeves uncuffed and long.  

RELATED: Where to Place Your Patches Like a Cool Girl

1 of 6 2016 Christian Vierig

Have the Cuff Peek Out from Underneath 

Classic pieces, like high-waist jeans and a trench coat, look extra cool with an exaggerated cuff.

Advertisement
2 of 6 2016 Vanni Bassetti

Add Initials 

Monogram your French cuff shirt, or better yet, steal your boyfriend's. 

3 of 6 2016 Timur Emek

Treat Them As Gloves 

The perfect solution for extra chilly days.

Advertisement
4 of 6 2016 Christian Vierig

Give Them a Laidback Feel 

Nail the pajama trend with this casual, untucked ensemble. So effortless, so chic.

Advertisement
5 of 6 2016 Christian Vierig

Let Loose

Leave your top untucked and cuffs unbuttoned to give a graphic look a casual feel.

Advertisement
6 of 6 2016 Vanni Bassetti

Modernize Classic Stripes 

The print gets a new, fresh look with ultra-long sleeves. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!