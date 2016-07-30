Emily Ratajkowski Beats the Heat in an Awesome Crop Top Outfit

It's been a scorching hot week, but model Emily Ratajkowski won't let the weather stop her from doing her thing. The 25-year-old beauty took her pup for a walk on the streets of LA yesterday, and she looked cool and collected, despite the soaring thermostat—dare we say #HeatWaveGoals?

Ratajkowski, who became a household name after starring in the "Blurred Lines" music video, hit the streets wearing a cool summer outfit. She donned a light orange bandeau with thin spaghetti straps, paired with high-waisted red floral trousers. The outfit, which showcased her ridiculously toned abs, was completed with tan sandals that wrapped around her ankles and a matching tan crossbody bag.

A pair of gold sunglasses and some delicate gold jewelry complemented Ratajkowski's low-key hair and makeup—she pulled her brunette tresses back into a loose bun and touched up her face with minimal cosmetics. However, her best accessory was arguably the pooch by her side—her cute white dog trotted along happily by her side throughout their walk.

Ratajakowski recently returned home to L.A., and she seems to be enjoying her time back on the West Coast. She posted an Instagram picture a few days ago of herself lounging in the back of a car, captioning the image "California homecoming."

California homecoming 🌴 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 24, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

Hopefully she's a fan of the warm weather, as there's sure to be plenty more hot days before summer '16 is through.

