Elle Fanning Is Coolly Gorgeous with Rose Hair and Matching Sunglasses

Talk about la vie en rose! Elle Fanning was seeing the world through rose colored glasses Friday as she stepped out in Los Angeles' Studio City. The teenage starlet was the ultimate cool girl as she beat the heat, stunning in a simple black curve-clinging dress and nailing casual summer style as she hit the streets in a top knot, sneakers, and black leather backpack.

The Neon Demon star's rose gold mirrored aviators were a perfect match for her newly dyed pink locks which she debuted on social media last week. The fashion forward ingénue showed off even more shades of pink, sporting a hot pink phone case and pale pink suede Puma creepers by Rihanna. The Fenty collection score was the perfect finish to the 18-year-old's effortlessly cool look.

Dusty 🌹 hair: @justjenda A photo posted by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Jul 11, 2016 at 10:48pm PDT

Last week, Fanning shared the first look at her pink hued locks in a photo she posted to Instagram. She captioned the surprising shot, "Dusty rose hair," using a rose emoji as a stand-in. Just a few days ago, the blonde beauty shared the lead shot from her Legendary Style campaign with Tiffany & Co., photographed by David Sims. The actress appears in the campaign with fellow A-lister Lupita Nyong'o.