How to Elevate Casual Denim Like a Street Style Star

Christian Vierig/WireImage
Mia Solkin
Jun 20, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

We practically live in jeans, but we find ourselves on this never-ending quest to refresh denim in new, unexpected ways. Enter this street-style image that we're planning to copy, asap. She gave her high-waist straight-leg jeans a sporty-glam twist (who even knew that was a thing?) with a bold striped top, a structured purse, and high-shine Gucci loafers. And while yes, a sweater is currently seasonally off, the idea is still one and the same. Up your denim game and style your pair with graphic lines, a fun cross-body (in an equally fun shade), and metallic kicks. Scroll through to get the look in five pieces.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Ray-Ban sunglasses 

Ray-Ban available at net-a-porter.com $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Karen Millen top 

Karen Millen available at karenmillen.com $90 (originally $140) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

EMP.T Label Bag

EMPT Label available at wconcept.com $138 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Topshop Jeans

Topshop available at nordstrom.com $44 (originally $65) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Nike Sneakers 

Nike available at nike.com $95 (originally $120) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!