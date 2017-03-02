St. Louis Blogger Summer Albarcha On Using Personal Style to Inspire Others

What started as a blog about modest fashion has since grown into a personal brand that turned blogger and business school student Summer Albarcha, into one of St. Louis's most recognizable fashion influencers. Albarcha began Hipster Hijabis in 2012 as a way to share her supremely stylish looks, all of which featured an hijab. She ultimately personalized the website, naming it after herself, but the message and content is the same.

Great style isn't limited to one culture or way of dressing. And Albarcha proves that by mixing maxing skirts with everything from stillettos to classic sneakers, pairing high end pieces with dressed down graphic tees, and styling every look with a gorgeous hijab.

Here, the queen of layering shares how she uses her personal style to influence and inspire others.

What is the most stylish street in your city?

Maryland Avenue in Central West End

What’s a perfect Sunday afternoon in your city?

Brunching at Cafe Osage with friends and touring their green house afterwards.

What do you love about fashion in St. Louis?

I love that everyone knows and truly supports each other in the fashion community. It's a big city but with a small town feel.

When you can’t think of anything to wear, what’s your go-to outfit?

A tee and coat and black skinny jeans and white sneakers and black cross body.

The first thing I do in the morning is…

Stretch!

What is the best piece of style advice you ever received and from whom?

When I first began my blog, my closest friends always told me they liked how my outfits were always wearable by others regardless of their city or background. They told me to never change that aspect. I continue to want to inspire others to be able to make similar outfits on an everyday basis and feel that being fashionable is something attainable and effortless.

What are your top three beauty essentials?

For a quick everyday look, I'd definitely choose an eyebrow brush (they're cray!), my Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer and Chanel bronzer.

Describe your personal style in three words.

I <3 Layering.