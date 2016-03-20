Chrissy Teigen Bares Her Pregnant Belly in a Sheer Crop Top

This isn't the first time Chrissy Teigen has showed off her bump in a midriff top, but it may be our favorite. The pregnant model went shopping with her mother and husband John Legend in Beverly Hills yesterday (perhaps to shop for baby things?) in a knee-dusting camel blazer atop a stark white see-through top (we especially like how the thick white band at the hem of her shirt accentuates her stomach).

Tapping into the boudoir trend, Teigen also showed she knows a thing or two about nice lingerie— her exposed underpinnings are undeniably lacy and sexy. She rounded out her ensemble with a pair of light, ripped boyfriend jeans rolled at the ankle to expose strappy nude stilettos that matched her chain-detail-strap purse. For her beauty look, the mom-to-be showed off a bronzed glow that paired perfectly with her beachy waves and ombré aviator shades. Now all she and Legend need is for their little ray of sunshine to arrive.

Don't miss a single look from Teigen's killer maternity style in our gallery.