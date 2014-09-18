Chloë Grace Moretz Wins at Street Style, and Here's the Proof

Chloë Grace Moretz may play a tough superhero on screen, but off screen her style is equally kick-ass. At just 17 years old, the starlet has already found her stride when it comes to fashion and has sartorially aced practically every single outing, whether it's a Today show taping or an Ed Sheeran concert.

And just like the myriad of events she attends, her style is just as varied and runs the gamut between laid-back grunge and sweet sophistication. One day she'll strike a pose in a modern contrast high-neck top paired with skinnies and delicate pink sandals (above, left) and the next, she'll inject glamour with a pretty high-shine floral-sequined Miu Miu dress (above, center). Or, she'll make a sweet statement in Christopher Kane "Petal"-emblazoned sweatshirt and floral green midi skirt (above, right).

As a budding style star, we foresee a long and prosperous fashion career for Moretz, both on and off the red carpet. See all of Moretz's looks that prove she wins at style.