Chloë Grace Moretz Wins at Street Style, and Here's the Proof

Andrea Cheng
Sep 18, 2014 @ 12:15 pm

Chloë Grace Moretz may play a tough superhero on screen, but off screen her style is equally kick-ass. At just 17 years old, the starlet has already found her stride when it comes to fashion and has sartorially aced practically every single outing, whether it's a Today show taping or an Ed Sheeran concert.

And just like the myriad of events she attends, her style is just as varied and runs the gamut between laid-back grunge and sweet sophistication. One day she'll strike a pose in a modern contrast high-neck top paired with skinnies and delicate pink sandals (above, left) and the next, she'll inject glamour with a pretty high-shine floral-sequined Miu Miu dress (above, center). Or, she'll make a sweet statement in Christopher Kane "Petal"-emblazoned sweatshirt and floral green midi skirt (above, right).

As a budding style star, we foresee a long and prosperous fashion career for Moretz, both on and off the red carpet. See all of Moretz's looks that prove she wins at style.

August 27, 2014

Moretz tapped her sexy side for the Ed Sheeran concert in lace Lovers + Friends crop top that she styled with black denim skinnies and ankle boots.
August 18, 2014

The starlet was the picture of perfection in a pretty floral-sequined Miu Miu dress and metallic silver ankle-strap sandals.
August 9, 2014

Moretz struck a pose in a contrast high-neck sleeveless top that she paired with skinnies and red ankle-strap sandals.
August 18, 2014

Moretz expertly worked in two shades of white-optic white and ecru-with a cloque sleeveless Proenza Schouler dress, finishing her look with white leather Casadei peep-toe sandals.
June 18, 2014

The actress took the rocker-chic route in a utilitarian coat that she layered over a white oversize tee and paired with destroyed denim skinnies, a straw Panama hat, a quilted Chanel cross-body purse, and slip-on sneaks.
June 19, 2014

The young actress rocked an adorably printed cornflower blue Matthew Williamson skirt set, coupled with a black blouse and patent ankle boots.
June 17, 2014

Moretz looked summer-ready in a black-and-white double-popper Christopher Kane frock, accessorizing with Stuart Weitzman sandals and a fringe leather Coach cross-body that she turned into a clutch.
June 13, 2014

Moretz channeled '90s grunge with a graphic worn-in tee, black destroyed skinnies, a flannel shirt tied around her waist, and bright cobalt blue slip-ons.
May 22, 2014

Moretz's look captured the essence of the French Riviera, thanks to her outlined ivory crop top and high-waisted wide-leg crepe trousers, both by Chanel, and her straw Panama hat.
April 17, 2014

Moretz made a sweet statement in Christopher Kane separates-a "Petal"-emblazoned lavender sweater with a graphic cut-out green midi skirt-that she paired with black-and-white T-strap Casadei sandals.
January 18, 2014

Moretz departed from LAX in a black top and deep plum lacquered J Brand leggings, topped with a plaid Vivienne Westwood jacket. A pair of shades, a Louis Vuitton duffel and cool kicks completed her stylish jet-setting look.
August 6, 2013

Moretz added some drama to her all-black ensemble with a cross embroidered McQ bomber and Mary Janes.

