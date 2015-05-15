Cute Bikes and Accessories for the Chicest Ride Ever

Now that the days are getting warmer and longer—and perhaps also because May is National Bike Month—it seems like everyone (Naomi Watts among them!) is finding any excuse to hop on a bike.

Luckily, the breadth of options for two—sometimes three—wheeled cycles and their accessories have only gotten wider (and cuter), so you too can look as chic pedaling down the street as your favorite celebs do. Click through the gallery above for a roundup of some of our favorites. Whether you're riding to and from work as part of your daily commute, cruising through the beach, or running errands around town, you'll find the right bike, bell, or helmet for you.

