Cute Bikes and Accessories for the Chicest Ride Ever

Splash News
Anne Vorrasi
May 15, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

Now that the days are getting warmer and longer—and perhaps also because May is National Bike Month—it seems like everyone (Naomi Watts among them!) is finding any excuse to hop on a bike. 

Luckily, the breadth of options for two—sometimes three—wheeled cycles and their accessories have only gotten wider (and cuter), so you too can look as chic pedaling down the street as your favorite celebs do. Click through the gallery above for a roundup of some of our favorites. Whether you're riding to and from work as part of your daily commute, cruising through the beach, or running errands around town, you'll find the right bike, bell, or helmet for you. 

PHOTOS: Beauties on Bikes Through the Ages

1 of 20 Courtesy

Linus Mixte 

A great option for petite frames, this adorable ride rocks 26-inch wheels (as opposed to the standard 28-inch), so you can cruise around in style, even if you're just shy of 5-feet. $619; linusbike.com

Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy

Bike Bell

$24; poketo.com

3 of 20 Courtesy

Republic's Customized Bikes

Want to customize your ride? Republic's Design Your Own Bike Program allows you to switch up everything from the color of the frame to the handlebars. Now you can color coordinate your bike to your favorite outfit! From $399; republic bike.com
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy

Yakkay helmet

Get as simple or eclectic as you want with Yakkay's many options. 

$87 (just helmet), $136 (with cover); heritagebicycles.com

 

 

Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy

Martone Women's Grand 

WOW. This gilded bike is exactly the kind we like to envision the Beyoncé cruising around town on.  $1,700; martonecycling.com.  
Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy

Electra Cruisers 

Check out Electra for super-affordable and cute pastel-colored beach cruisers, like this powder-pink option. $330; electrabike.com

Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy

Seat Cover 

Accessorize your seat—and keep it dry!--with patterned seat covers from May 28th. 

$12; may28th.me.

 

Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy

Magnetic bike light  

A study magnetic backing means it will instantly attach to your bike an stay in place  

$36; momastore.org 

 

Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy

Greenline Tandem Beach Cruiser 

If you hate spending time apart from your boo, this is the perfect bike for you. $312; wayfair.com
Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy

Straw helmet    

$149; bikepretty.com

Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy

Waterbottle cage

Equip your frame with a bottle cage so that you can stay hydrated

$5; freshbikecycling.com.

Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy

Citizen Foldable 

With just a few twists and turns, this bike instantly folds down to a manageable size, and can easily nestle into your trunk or closet. It's also available in a slew of poppy colors, so you don't have to sacrifice style for function. $199; citizenbike.com
Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy

Bike repair kit

For on-the-go fine tuning

$28; poketo.com.

Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy

Nutcase helmets 

This brand produces helmets in a slew of noticable prints like Union Jack.  

$70; nutcasehelmets.com.

Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy

Scout Regalia

Ridiculously adorable, this American-made two-tone bike is available in three frames -- Mixte, English-Dutch Town, or Mountain -- so you can get whichever option suits your lifestyle, whether you're easy-going, or planning on off-roading. $4,500; scoutregalia.com
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy

Divoom Speakers  

Ride to your favorite soundtrack with Divoom's wireless Bluetooth speakers that come with a bike mount to affix the mini speakers right to your handlebars. $50; amazon.com  
Advertisement
17 of 20 Courtesy

Tokyo Bike

Super slim and light-weight, Tokyo Bikes are a commuter's dream. $800; tokyobikenyc.com
Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy

Bike clip

Keep your bike upright when not in use with this minimalist clip that holds one of the wheels to keep your ride steady. 

$20; store.dwell.com.

Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy

Transport florals and greenmarket hauls with a classic basket that fixes to the back of your ride. 

$78; anthropologie.com.

 

Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy

Headlight 

For evening rides, this bright light works as a headlight for your bike, so you can see the road in front of you. 

$50; thinkgeek.com.

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!