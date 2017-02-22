10 Pairs of Celebrity-Approved Distressed Denim to Shop for Spring

Xposure/AKM-GSI; SAF/Splash News; Raymond Hall/GC Images
Anna Hecht (reporting) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (TEXT)
Feb 22, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Distressed denim certainly has staying power. Already this season, we've seen Hollywood's hottest celebs and supermodels stepping out in torn up jeans of every iteration.

With temperatures on the rise already, we're taking cues from the 10 celebrities below who expertly styled their ripped jeans for spring. Stars, including Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid, and Hilary Duff, modeled for us the hottest pairs this season—and now you can shop them, too.

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian & Emma Grede on Their New Denim Line

Keep scrolling to get your hands on the exact pairs they've been seen wearing.

1 of 10 Xposure/AKM-GSI

Bella Hadid

Shop the look: One x Oneteaspoon jeans, $139; shopbop.com (for similar styles). Are You Am I top, $119; shopspring.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $363 (originally $725); stuartweitzman.com. Dior SoReal sunglasses, $670; solsticesunglasses.com

Advertisement
2 of 10 SAF/Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski

Shop the look: Citizens of Humanity jeans, $202; shopbop.com. A.L.C. top, $195; saksfifthavenue.com.

3 of 10 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Shop the look: Agolde jeans, $148; shopbop.com. Grana sweater, $99; grana.com. Lovers + Friends jacket, $278; revolve.com. Moschino bag, $1,116 (originally $1595); farfetch.com. Reebok sneakers, $60; zappos.com. Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses, $119; lespecs.com.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Zoe Kazan

Shop the look: Madewell jeans, $135; madewell.com. Madewell shirt, $70; madewell.com. Madewell jacket, $118; madewell.com. Madewell pumps, $128; madewell.com.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

Shop the look: Re/Done | Levi's jeans, $280; nordstrom.com. Soebedar pumps, $611; soebedar.eu. Krewe sunglasses, $275; krewe.com. Unravel Project crop crew, $373; fwrd.com (for similar styles). Wolford tights, $53; zappos.com.

Advertisement
6 of 10 SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Heidi Klum

Shop the look: Mother jeans, $218; bloomingdales.com. Yves Salomon coat, $4,100; farfetch.com. Sundry shirt, $79 (originally $141); revolve.com.

Advertisement
7 of 10 James Devaney/GC Images

Olivia Palermo

Shop the look: Black Orchid jeans, $78 (originally $172); blackorchiddenim.com. Paige scarf, $58; paige.com. Paige belt, $189; nordstrom.com (for similar styles). Tibi top, $295; shopbop.com (for similar styles).

Advertisement
8 of 10 Elite Images/AKM-GSI

Sofia Richie

Shop the look: Ksubi jeans, $190; ksubi.com. Opening Ceremony sweatshirt, $95; shopspring.com.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Elite Images/AKM-GSI

Hilary Duff

Shop the look: J. Brand jeans, $227; shopbop.com. Tibi top, $198 (originally $395); net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
10 of 10 SPOT/AKM-GSI

Sofía Vergara

Shop the look: AG jeans, $215; shopbop.com. Karen Kane cardigan, $84 (originally $119); bloomingdales.com. Saint Laurent booties, $498 (originally $995); net-a-porter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!