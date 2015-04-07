8 Celebrity Looks That Prove We're Living in That '70s Show

Ever since the spring/summer 2015 runways saw a resurgence in '70s-inspired clothing, we've borne witness to the upswing in boho-inspired dresses, pretty peasant blouses, and sweeping denim flares (just in time for Coachella).

And stars, too, aren't immune to the trend—they've upped their off-duty street style game and flashed back to fashion's grooviest decade with cropped knits and high-waist flared jeans. Model Hailey Baldwin, for one, took the '70s movement in stride—literally. She hit the streets of N.Y.C. in a floral boho dress that she accessorized with silver chandelier earrings, layers of necklaces, and knee-high suede brown boots.

From Olivia Palermo to Alessandra Ambrosio, take a look at all the celebrities who act as proof that we're living in a '70s world.

