8 Celebrity Looks That Prove We're Living in That '70s Show

Andrea Cheng
Apr 07, 2015

Ever since the spring/summer 2015 runways saw a resurgence in '70s-inspired clothing, we've borne witness to the upswing in boho-inspired dresses, pretty peasant blouses, and sweeping denim flares (just in time for Coachella).

And stars, too, aren't immune to the trend—they've upped their off-duty street style game and flashed back to fashion's grooviest decade with cropped knits and high-waist flared jeans. Model Hailey Baldwin, for one, took the '70s movement in stride—literally. She hit the streets of N.Y.C. in a floral boho dress that she accessorized with silver chandelier earrings, layers of necklaces, and knee-high suede brown boots.

From Olivia Palermo to Alessandra Ambrosio, take a look at all the celebrities who act as proof that we're living in a '70s world.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel starred in a moden-day version of That '70s Show in a '70s-style utilitarian denim jumpsuit by Frame that fit and flattered her every curve. She styled her outfit with a leather belt, suede block-heel boots, retro round aviators and a black Balenciaga tote.

Freida Pinto

Pinto worked the ‘70s trend at the AOL Build Speaker Series in a buttoned-up red stripe shirt tucked into a pair of belted J Brand denim flares, with red Tamara Mellon pumps. 

Hailey Baldwin

The model has taken the '70s movement in stride—literally. Baldwin hit the streets of N.Y.C. in a floral boho-inspired dress that she accessorized with silver chandelier earrings, layers of necklaces, and knee-high suede brown boots.

Olivia Palermo

Palermo gave the '70s aesthetic a modern spin by styling a fringed sleevless waistcoat over a sequined Dior turtleneck and seamed flared jeans. 

Alessandra Ambrosio

The brunette bombshell lengthened her lean figure in a pair of J Brand flared blues that she styled with a tropical top (that revealed a sliver of her midriff), a fringe brown bag, and boots.

Diane Kruger

Fashion's favorite darling perfected her off-duty style in a burgundy knit and a button-front denim midiskirt that she styled with nude frames, a Jason Wu python cross-body purse, and tan booties.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts went for a '70s-inspired look on her night out, selecting a caramel cropped knit A.L.C. top that she accented with belted high-waist Alexa Chung for AG jeans, a silver mirrored Loeffler Randall cross-body purse, and dalmatian-print Bionda Castana pumps. 

Amal Clooney

Ms. Clooney took on the '70s trend for a night out on the town in a black feathered Giambattista Valli Haute Couture top and jazzy Giambattista Valli chevron pants, styling the two with a black coat and a dark clutch. 

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen worked this season’s biggest trend—the '70s—in a playful honeycomb sweater and flared Citizens of Humanity jeans with retro frames and a brown leather purse.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The model lit up the streets of Los Angeles in a sunny yellow Armani Exchange pullover and J Brand denim flares, complete with a Gucci cross-body and boots.

