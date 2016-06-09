Gigi Hadid and 7 Stars Prove Vintage Graphic Tees Are Cool for the Summer 

The yearning to wear much less comes much more often once the sweltering days of summer settle in, but there’s no need to strip away good taste as you strip away the layers. In fact, as top models and Hollywood favorites are feverishly beginning to find, there’s one old-time item that’s winning at fusing sartorial know-how with sweat-proof practicality: the T-shirt.

Specifically, it’s vintage band tees that are having a moment, especially ones with cartoonish graphics that look like they could date as far back as the ‘60s and pay homage to major rock bands like the Rolling Stones, a favorite of Gigi Hadid (above). For a recent West Hollywood outing with gal pal Kendall Jenner, the catwalk regular took matters into her own scissor-clad hands and chopped her piece up high, turning it into a crop top and pairing it with sexy high-waist sheer pants.

You don’t have to be a head banger to get on board with the trend, though. Olivia Culpo rocked a tee that honored one of TV’s most celebrated animated shows, while Kourtney Kardashian kept her feminine edge by pairing hers with open-toe black leather booties.

Below, 7 stars demonstrate how to masterfully style the affordable staple.