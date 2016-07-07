The Monogrammed Denim Jacket All the Stars Are Obsessed With

You know the celebrity set is onto something good when at least three are caught wearing it in their natural habitat—sans stylist, sans mandatory red carpet appearances, sans cameras (well, except for those sly paps). It's the best kind of endorsement there is. And the latest object of their sartorial affection? A monogrammed denim jacket by Madewell ($118; madewell.com). We understand the appeal completely. It unites two of our loves—the single most versatile (not to mention, timeless) transitional topper and our somewhat narcissistic obsession with stamping our names on everything.

In our current state of monogram-mania, we've taken to branding anything we can find, from pajama sets to fragrance bottles, for a personal touch that's unique to us. We all want something that's specially made, that's tailored to fit us, because we're all special snowflakes, right? It also establishes ownership in a nostalgic way that harks back to having to embroider your name on all your clothes during summer camp (but much chicer now). Nothing and no one is immune to this customization craze, celebrities and their denim jackets included.

Emma Roberts had her Madewell jean jacket embroidered with her initials and draped it over a darling floral-print dress during a recent coffee run. Diane Kruger opted for initials only, but stars like Jordana Brewster and Mandy Moore went for the the first name (bonus perk to that: No one will ever misspell your name at Starbucks). To get yours personalized, hit up Madewell's Monogram Shop, where you can choose up to nine letters in a cursive chain-stitch style from 18 different colors (though we're quite partial to classic red) for $10. Scroll through to see how the stars are customizing and styling their jackets and then join the mania at madewell.com.