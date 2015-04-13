15 Times Celebrities Got Festival Fashion Right at Coachella 2015

Coachella makes good on many things: good weather (courtesy of Indio, Calif.'s desert climate), good music (thanks to a solid line-up that spans two weekends), good fashion (fringe and floral crowns, anyone?)—and good star sightings. Just as we expected, the first weekend at this year's festival didn't disappoint, bringing out plenty of A-listers in enviable outfits.

Between shuttling from stage to stage and hitting up brand-hosted Coachella bashes, there proved to be ample opportunity for stars to show off their gear. Avid festival-goer Kate Bosworth, for one, is a pro when it comes to dressing for Coachella. This year, she topped off a LWD with a lace-and-linen Etro jacket, complete with Ray-Ban aviators and a mini top-handle Coach purse.

From Katy Perry's shockingly sheer dress to Kendall Jenner's spirited separates, see all the stars who nailed it at Coachella.

PHOTOS: Celebrities at Coachella 2015