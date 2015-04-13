15 Times Celebrities Got Festival Fashion Right at Coachella 2015

Andrea Cheng
Apr 13, 2015 @ 5:15 pm

Coachella makes good on many things: good weather (courtesy of Indio, Calif.'s desert climate), good music (thanks to a solid line-up that spans two weekends), good fashion (fringe and floral crowns, anyone?)—and good star sightings. Just as we expected, the first weekend at this year's festival didn't disappoint, bringing out plenty of A-listers in enviable outfits.

Between shuttling from stage to stage and hitting up brand-hosted Coachella bashes, there proved to be ample opportunity for stars to show off their gear. Avid festival-goer Kate Bosworth, for one, is a pro when it comes to dressing for Coachella. This year, she topped off a LWD with a lace-and-linen Etro jacket, complete with Ray-Ban aviators and a mini top-handle Coach purse.

From Katy Perry's shockingly sheer dress to Kendall Jenner's spirited separates, see all the stars who nailed it at Coachella.

Kate Bosworth

As a pro festival-goer, Bosworth gets it right every time—she topped her LWD with a cool lace-and-linen Etro jacket, complete with Ray-Ban aviators, a mini top-handle Coach purse, and tan calf-high boots from her Matisse collection.

Katy Perry

Never one to shy away from risque fashions, Perry went all out for the Coach-hosted Coachella brunch in a super sheer black floral-embroidered dress. 

Kendall Jenner

The model of the moment channeled her inner flower child in a white off-the-shoulder peasant-inspired crop top and a black breezy high-slit Sass & Bide pants, complete with a bodychain, layered necklaces, a fringe cross-body Etro purse, and booties.

Rihanna

Riri made a statement when she threw on a fluffy purple coat (to match her violet lip) over her black separates, styling her look with Jacquie Aiche jewelry and hot pink floral boots.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret angel modeled her new line of festival-inspired jewelry for BaubleBar in a tie-dye Bohemian maxi dress with a navel-plunging neckline.

Victoria Justice

Justice partied it up at the People StyleWatch x Revolve event in a white cut-out crop top and printed Abercrombie & Fitch shorts that she expertly styled with a black floppy hat, a statement necklace, a cheery yellow fringe Rebecca Minkoff purse, and black Aldo lace-up gladiator sandals.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid got stripes right at the H&M Loves Coachella party in a lined LWD, accenting it with turquoise accessories and suede booties.

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star was all smiles at the H&M Loves Coachella party in a burnt suede embellished vest-and-skirt set that she styled with a black BB Dakota crop top, a shaggy topper, an Asos felt fedora, and black boots.

Jamie Chung

Chung braved the desert heat and attended the CFDA x Mara Hoffman brunch in a summery foliage-print ankle-grazing number that she styled with a fringe necklace and tan Loeffler Randall stacked-heel sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski celebrated "sun and style" at the Rachel Zoe x DVF brunch in a flirty DVF wrap dress, complete with Karen Walker shades and boots.

Bella Thorne

Thorne got groovy at the People StyleWatch x Revolve party in a '70s-inspired look, which consisted of a midriff-baring off-the-shoulder bustier top, flared printed pants. lariat-style necklace, and lace-up sandals.

Nikki Reed

As the face of Revolve Clothing, Reed showed up at the People StyleWatch x Revolve party in a white off-the-shoulder peasant top tucked into black cut-offs from STRÖM, complete with a black wide-brim hat and moto boots by The Frye Company.

Ashley Greene

Greene struck a pose at the People StyleWatch x Revolve party in a pretty Boho-inspired maxi that she styled with a wide-brim hat, a stacked arm party, and strappy espadrilles.

Julianne Hough

Hough complemented her newly pink strands at the Forever 21 BBQ in a Forever 21 ribbed knit halter top with high-waist denim shorts, and a plaid shirt tied at her waist. As for accessories, she went with Pamela Love jewelry, and backpack and booties by The Frye Company.

Zoe Kravitz

Kravitz amped up the cool factor at Coachella in a plaid romper that she styled with Marc by Marc Jacobs sunglasses, a choker, a studded bucket bag, and platform boots.

