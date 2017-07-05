The Best Street Style Sightings at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Alicia Brunker
Jul 05, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

While many look to the couture show runways to inform their next fashion moves, we like to take our style notes from the fashionable men and women on the streets. And in Paris, you know they have their sartorial game down. From T-shirts that call for social action to the most complex pair of heels we’ve ever seen, take a peek at our favorite snaps on the Parisian pavement. 

Tie-Back Detailing

Kaleidoscopic Stripes

All-Black Elegance

Whimsical Motifs

Elegant Proportions

Chic Shirting

The Glitteriest Purple Boots

Statement Making Tee

Feline Flair

Dark, Moody Floral 

VICTORIAN HIPPIE

PRINT ON PRINT ON PRINT

SHEER TOP AND SUPER FLARES

DISCO BARBIE

ALL ABOUT THE DETAILS

