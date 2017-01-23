The Best Street Style Looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week

Vanni Bassetti/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Jan 23, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

When you have a week dedicated to the most beautiful, most breathtaking one-of-a-kind creations—designs that exhibit the highest level of craftsmanship—the last thing you want to do is roll up to the show in sweats. Even your best athleisure look isn't going to cut it. Because when you're in the presence of Great Fashion, you're going to have be great yourself—at least that's what we assume is the thinking behind some of the chicest street style looks at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

While we're documenting (slash drooling over) every look from the spring 2017 couture shows, we're taking a moment to appreciate the looks off the runway as well. From Olivia Palermo's winter white outfit to Olga Kurylenko's matching set, scroll though to see the best from the street-style set.

1 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

2 of 21 Marc Piasecki/Getty

3 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

4 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

5 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

6 of 21 Pierre Suu/Getty

7 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

8 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty

9 of 21 Neil Warner/Splash News

Victoria Beckham

10 of 21 Marie Simonova/Getty

11 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

12 of 21 Pierre Suu/Getty

13 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

14 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

15 of 21 Marie Simonova/Getty

16 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

17 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

18 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

19 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

20 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

21 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty

