The 17 Best Celebrity Street Style Pictures from the Cannes Film Festival

All anyone ever remembers about the Cannes Film Festival (other than the films, obvi) is the gloriously glam star-studded parade of extraordinary designer creations on the red carpet. And as captivating as that is, we love the flip side of Cannes fashion, too—the French Riviera style that at once communicates nautical-inspired ease and old '70s glamour (think: Brigitte Bardot holiday-ing in her Breton striped tee in the south of France).

In between photocalls, red carpet premieres, high-profile dinners, and other mandatory appearances, these stars brought their fashion A game with seafaring takes on their off-duty uniforms as they cruise the Cote d'Azur. That means all-black ensembles and heavy, burdensome layers taking a backseat to easy dresses, la marinière stripes, sun-soaked shades of white and ivory, and relaxed silhouettes.

Karlie Kloss, of course, gave it her supermodel spin with a red-and-white striped off-the-shoulder crop top and a matching midi skirt that she expertly finished with a polished chain-strap purse and darling white ballet flats. Très chic. Meanwhile, Amal Clooney maintained her impeccable sophistication while having fun with a playful kaleidoscopic rainbow-y Valentino number. But it was her hubby George who really took the laid-back approach, topping off a tee (branded to promote his tequila company) and relaxed jeans with a leather jacket.

And they're not the only ones—take a look at all the stars who topped our best-dressed street style list during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.