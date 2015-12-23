The 23 Best Celebrity Street Style Looks of 2015

While we can't get enough of seeing celebrities all done up on the red carpet, there's something so insanely refreshing about their fashion when there isn't a stylist or a glam squad orchestrating their every move. It's only during their off-duty days that we really get to witness their personal style. And we must say, 2015 was a terrific year for street style.

There were, of course, the usual suspects, like Olivia Palermo and Kendall Jenner, who slayed the streets at every given opportunity. But there were a few who caught us by surprise—Amal Clooney, Selena Gomez, and Dakota Johnson were among those who proved that their style transcends the red carpet. From monochromatic layers to overalls, scroll through to see the 23 best celebrity street-style looks.

