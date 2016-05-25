6 Chic Ways the Street Style Pros Showed Some Skin at Australian Fashion Week

Getty (3)
Wendy Wallace
May 25, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

During Australian Fashion Week, the street-style pros schooled us in how to reveal skin in the chicest way possible. It's sexy, but not too racy; alluring, but not scandalous. From open-back tops to cold-shoulder silhouettes, we found six snaps that serve as plenty of style inspo, just in time for Memorial Day weekend (and for the rest of summer). Show off a whole lot of leg with a micro mini or offer just a glimpse with a demure peekaboo cut-out. Limit skin exposure to one area at a time and you're all set. But don't take our word for it—see for yourself from the stylish stars from Down Under.

1 of 6 Christian Vierig/WireImage

Give the Cold Shoulder

 Bare your shoulders with a chic evening top, but offset it with a pair of jeans to keep it casual. 

2 of 6 Christian Vierig/WireImage

Try a Tiny Peek 

Not into too-much skin exposure? Reveal just a glimpse of your lower back. 

3 of 6 Christian Vierig/WireImage

Fashion an Open-Back Top 

If you don't own an open-back top, wear your cardigan backwards and tie it loosely around the waist.

4 of 6 Christian Vierig/WireImage

Show Off Your Legs

Rock your micro mini with a oversize blazer so you're covered on top.

5 of 6 Christian Vierig/WireImage

Bring Sexy Back...

... with a backless top, but stop it from going into too-sexy territory with a pair of high-waist jeans.

6 of 6 Christian Vierig/WireImage

Slash Your Shoulders

Unexpectedly reveal skin with a demure long-sleeve turtleneck with cut-out slashes at the shoulders.

