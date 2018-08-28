These Are Some of the Most Incredible Looks From Afropunk 2018

There is no such thing as “too much” when it comes to Afropunk — whether it's attitudes, identities, or appearances, anything goes. On August 25 and 26, people from all over the country found their way to Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn to show off their impeccable style, from the biggest sunflower crowns to the hottest-hot pink fingernails.

Founded in 2005 by James Spooner, Afropunk was born as a result of its eponymous documentary about African-Americans that participated in the mostly-white punk subculture, but were largely ignored. The film started plenty of conversations, and many who saw themselves represented asked Spooner to organize a meetup. That small meetup has grown into an annual tradition that’s held all over the world in cities like Paris, London, and Johannesburg.

RELATED: How black hair is still repressed and regulated in the United States.

In 2018, Afropunk’s main draw is the artists it brings to its stages — this year, Erykah Badu, Miguel, Daniel Ceaser, and H.E.R. performed at the Brooklyn festival. There is also public art, the opportunity to support black-owned businesses, and plenty of amazing food.

It was my first time attending, and after spending the day wandering the park, two realizations about Afropunk came into focus. The first was that, while Afropunk is a place for black people to converge and connect, it’s also a space for the other parts of your identity to feel included and safe. On the festival grounds, you are respected no matter your gender, sexual identity, skin color, or religion. Breastfeeding in public isn’t a crime. Misogynoir, homophobia, islamophobia, ageism, sexism, fatphobia, transphobia and ableism are explicitly forbidden. The environment that this kind of mentality creates is truly inspired — as a black, Muslim woman, all parts of me felt a sense of belonging.

Of course, there’s also the fashion — but it’s more than just aesthetics. The clothing choices are as much about making a statement as they are about claiming the right to creative expression.

As I walked around the park for the day, I asked people: How does their style represent them? What inspired their looks? And, most importantly, why does having a space for self-expression like this so important?

Check out some of their answers — and their incredible looks — below.