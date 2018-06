4 of 7 Demis Maryannakis/Splash News

Pile on the Thin Knits

When it comes to your favorite sweaters, choosing only one is never easy-so why torture yourself? Wear them all! The trick is avoiding chunky knits and opting for thinner sweaters and cardigans that layer easily, without adding bulk. Take a cue from Milla Jovovich and choose knits in the same color family to keep your picks from looking random.