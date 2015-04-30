Channeling her inner “Greased Lightning,” Samantha evokes some serious attitude by pairing an illustrious cat eye frame with her retro fringe leather jacket.
Play it ultra-cool in an all-black ensemble and a cut-off denim vest, but follow Morgan’s lead and surprise with iconic tortoise-style shades for a contrasting look.
Put your most elegant foot forward with classic oversized frames and a 40s-inspired peplum top for a graceful look.
Keep your look laid back with a graphic vintage tee and a pair of gold aviators with tortoise detailing for some masculine inspiration.
Samantha complements a retro, oversized sweater with large, square frames for a charming flair.
Morgan pairs her vintage leather jacket with a pair of dark silver military-inspired aviators for a rebellious statement.